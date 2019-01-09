Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Ex-LSU lineman shot by dog in Mississippi has leg amputated

January 9, 2019 7:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EAGLE LAKE, Miss. (AP) — A former Louisiana State University lineman was shot while duck hunting in Mississippi and lost his leg, according to his friend, who says the dog did it.

Micah Heckford tells The Clarion Ledger that he and several others were on a duck hunting trip near Eagle Lake when Matt Branch was accidentally hit by a blast from his shotgun, which he had left loaded in the bed of his pickup truck.

Heckford says a Labrador named Tito then jumped onto the truck bed, “stepped on the safety of Branch’s shotgun and pulled the trigger.” He says the 12-gauge shotgun shell fired through the side of the truck and hit Branch’s left thigh. He says Branch has since had the leg amputated and is expected to recover.

___

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Information from: The Clarion Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane