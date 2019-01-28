Listen Live Sports

Extradition hearing set for Louisiana shooting suspect

January 28, 2019 2:20 pm
 
WARSAW, Va. (AP) — Authorities say the man who is suspected of killing five people in Louisiana before fleeing to Virginia will have an extradition hearing on Friday.

Richmond County Sheriff Stephan B. Smith said in an email that Dakota Theriot’s extradition hearing will be in the county’s General District Court.

Smith said the 21-year-old had no attorney as of Monday morning.

Authorities in Louisiana say Theriot shot and killed the woman believed to be his girlfriend, her brother, and father in Louisiana’s Livingston Parish on Saturday. Authorities say Theriot then shot his parents in Ascension Parish.

Authorities in Virginia say they arrested Theriot outside his grandmother’s house in Warsaw on Sunday. They said his grandmother checked into a hotel and asked police to check her house because she feared Theriot might show up.

