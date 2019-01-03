Listen Live Sports

Federal authorities: Man charged in flight disturbance

January 3, 2019 7:49 pm
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Federal court records show a 53-year-old California man has been charged in a JetBlue flight disturbance that authorities say resulted in the aircraft being diverted to Salt Lake City.

A criminal complaint Thursday accuses Brian D. Regan, of Oakland, of becoming unruly overnight during the San Francisco-to-New York flight.

The complaint says he took the sleep medication Ambien and drank alcohol before banging on a television screen, getting out of his seat and speaking profanities, which he directed at least once toward flight attendants.

He also is accused of grabbing the face of a flight attendant.

Authorities say he resisted arrest after landing in Salt Lake City.

He was booked into jail and is scheduled for a first court appearance Friday morning on a count of interference with a flight crew.

