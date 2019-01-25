Listen Live Sports

Fight at California funeral ends in deadly shooting

January 25, 2019 7:11 pm
 
COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A fight at a Compton funeral has ended with a deadly shooting.

Authorities say one man was killed and two other people hurt Friday afternoon outside New Holy Trinity Baptist Church.

Witnesses tell KABC-TV that an argument erupted between family members attending services for a relative who was brought there after dying in Louisiana.

Witnesses say the dispute spilled out into the back parking lot, where fists were thrown and then someone pulled a gun and began firing. Two people were shot and third was hurt in a crash.

There’s no immediate word on whether an arrest was made.

