Fight at California funeral ends in deadly shooting

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A fight at a Compton funeral has ended with a deadly shooting.

Authorities say one man was killed and two other people hurt Friday afternoon outside New Holy Trinity Baptist Church.

Witnesses tell KABC-TV that an argument erupted between family members attending services for a relative who was brought there after dying in Louisiana.

Witnesses say the dispute spilled out into the back parking lot, where fists were thrown and then someone pulled a gun and began firing. Two people were shot and third was hurt in a crash.

Advertisement

There’s no immediate word on whether an arrest was made.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.