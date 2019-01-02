Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Fired Alabama police chief indicted on rape, incest charges

January 2, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police chief who was fired after his arrest on drug charges is now accused of rape and incest.

News outlets report that Brian “Scott” Martin was indicted Dec. 6 in St. Clair County on charges of sodomy, rape, incest and distributing an illegal substance to a minor. According to the indictment, the former Lipscomb police chief raped a family member “incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated.”

Martin was originally charged with two misdemeanors after police found marijuana and two bongs in his patrol car in July. He was fired the following month.

He was taken into custody Dec. 21 after his arrest for a DUI in Pell City.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Martin tells AL.com that “all of that stuff is not true.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

New sailors celebrate graduating Navy bootcamp

Today in History

1815: Jackson receives victory in Battle of New Orleans