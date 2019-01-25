Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Firefighter rescues dog from icy banks of Milwaukee River

January 25, 2019 5:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEQUON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a dog that fell into the freezing waters of a Wisconsin river clung to an ice ledge for about 10 minutes before he was rescued.

The Journal Sentinel reports that the 6-year-old Siberian husky, Odin, got loose from his yard in Mequon, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Milwaukee, and wandered onto the icy Milwaukee River about 4 p.m. Thursday.

A Mequon firefighter, equipped with ice rescue equipment, crawled out to the water and grabbed Odin by the collar.

The dog’s owner, Margaux Caffa, headed to the river after she realized Odin was missing and could hear him yelping. She followed the noise to the river bank, spotted the dog and called 911.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Firefighters said Caffa made the right choice by not trying the rescue attempt herself.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|31 Veritas Public Sector Vision Day 2019
1|31 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
1|31 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SEAL members jump from Air Force craft

Today in History

1950: Truman announces development of hydrogen bomb

Get our daily newsletter.