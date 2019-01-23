Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida college says error led to 430 mistaken admissions

January 23, 2019 7:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida college it mistakenly sent out more than 400 acceptance letters for applications still under review.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the University of South Florida St. Petersburg on Saturday sent hundreds of acceptance letters that were quickly revoked. Applicants say their excitement died shortly after they got a second email that day that said, “There was an error in the system. Please disregard the previous email.”

Chancellor Martin Tadlock said “human error” caused 680 acceptance emails to be sent out when only 250 applicants were actually admitted.

University spokeswoman Carrie O’Brion says the school is working to contact each applicant who received the erroneous acceptance letter to “discuss possible pathways” for future admission. Tadlock says the university’s rolling admissions means that affected students could be accepted later.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service