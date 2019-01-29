Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida commissioners back memorial for Groveland Four

January 29, 2019 5:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TAVARES, Fla. (AP) — Commissioners in a Florida county are backing a plan to build a memorial to four young black men accused of raping a white woman in a 1949 case now seen as a miscarriage of justice.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Lake County commissioners on Tuesday backed a plan to install a marker in front of a historic courthouse.

The case of the men known as the Groveland Four is considered a blight on Florida’s history. One of the four was killed before he could be charged.

One of the remaining men was fatally shot by the local sheriff and another was shot and wounded by the sheriff and a deputy. A third man was wrongly imprisoned.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s Cabinet recently granted posthumous pardons to the men.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.