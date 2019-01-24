Listen Live Sports

Florida university sends 430 erroneous acceptance letters

January 24, 2019 2:36 pm
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida university says it’s changing its admissions system after mistakenly sending 430 erroneous acceptance letters to high school seniors.

The Tampa Bay Times reports officials at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg have called every person who received a letter to apologize for the error and discuss future options for admission. The erroneous acceptance emails went out last week.

Chancellor Martin Tadlock said Thursday that the school will adopt a system currently used by the University of South Florida Tampa, making the switch within the next 30 days.

USF trustee Stephanie Goforth who heads the St. Petersburg campus board, says officials are devastated over the mistaken emails, but the affected applicants got valuable “direct contact” with admissions staff.

