Suspect identified in Georgia shootings that killed 4

January 25, 2019 1:17 pm
 
ROCKMART, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are on the lookout for a gunman they say killed four people and wounded a man in a pair of shootings.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted early Friday that 27-year-old Daylon Delon Gamble is armed and dangerous and wanted on four charges of murder for the shootings Thursday night in Rockmart, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.

Rockmart Police Chief Keith Sorrells said officers found the bodies of two men and two women in homes that were just blocks apart. Their names have not been released.

The GBI says a wounded man was flown to an Atlanta hospital. His condition was unknown. State police say Gamble fled in a stolen truck that has since been recovered.

This story has been corrected to show Sorrells is chief of Rockmart Police Department, not the Cave Spring Police Department.

