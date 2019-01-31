Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Hazing suspect accused of violating alcohol ban

January 31, 2019 7:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a former Florida State student charged in a fraternity hazing death is returning to jail after testing positive for alcohol in violation of his pretrial conditions.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that 23-year-old Clayton Muehlstein’s ankle monitor tested positive for alcohol at about 3:20 a.m. on New Year’s Day in San Francisco. He will be returned to Florida and held in a detention facility.

Court records show that Muehlstein had been barred from drinking alcohol while awaiting trial. He’s charged with felony hazing in the November 2017 death of Andrew Coffey. Authorities say Coffey died of alcohol poisoning at an off-campus Pi Kappa Phi initiation event.

Five other fraternity brothers have taken plea deals, and a judge dropped felony hazing charges against three other men.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Tallahassee (Fla.) Democrat, http://www.tdo.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Panther paratroopers conduct sunset static line jump

Today in History

1985: Reagan Doctrine is announced

Get our daily newsletter.