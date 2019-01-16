Listen Live Sports

Hearing delayed on school shooting suspect’s guard contact

January 16, 2019 2:12 pm
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A hearing has been delayed on whether Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz should still be supervised by a corrections officer he’s accused of assaulting.

The hearing set Wednesday was postponed because a court reporter became ill. It was reset for Friday.

Cruz’s lawyers want a judge to stop Cruz from being supervised by Sgt. Raymond Beltran. Cruz is segregated from other prisoners and is under close watch at the Broward County Jail.

Authorities say Cruz attacked Beltran in November amid increasing friction between the two and faces several felony charges.

The 20-year-old Cruz could get the death penalty if convicted in the Valentine’s Day shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. His lawyers say he would plead guilty in exchange for life in prison.

