Homicide charges filed in crash that killed Philly Mummers

January 3, 2019 8:45 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have filed homicide charges against a man who apparently stabbed himself before driving into an SUV in Philadelphia, killing two members of a New Year’s string band and a third person.

The city District Attorney’s Office says 29-year-old Keith Campbell, of Delaware, could face additional charges in connection with the Wednesday crash.

Witnesses told police Campbell crossed the median into opposing traffic while speeding before crashing into the SUV.

Three people were killed at the scene. A fourth suffered a broken pelvis and other injuries in the crash.

Two of the people killed were members of a string band that had performed in the annual New Year’s Day Mummers Parade.

Campbell remains hospitalized in critical condition.

It was not clear if Campbell had a lawyer and attempts to reach relatives have been unsuccessful.

