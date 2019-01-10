Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Homicides suspect still on loose after wild police chase

January 10, 2019 10:43 am
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man named as a person of interest in multiple homicides in Delaware remains on the loose, a day after a wild police chase crossed into Pennsylvania and caused two separate crashes that injured several people including officers and a 3-year-old boy.

The boy’s mother tells KYW-TV the family was traveling on Interstate 95 from Baltimore to New York City for a birthday celebration when their car was hit.

Meghan Stone-Kirts says all five people in the car were hurt, but her 3-year-old son David Tillman was seriously injured. He’s in critical condition at Children’s Hospital with multiple skull fractures, a brain bleed and a spinal injury.

Philadelphia police say they’re still searching for 20-year-old Dejuan Robinson, who fled the second crash scene at a busy intersection in the city.

