Illinois man accused of letting 11-year-old drive to school

January 22, 2019 8:07 am
 
ROUND LAKE PARK, Ill. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a northern Illinois man who police say allowed an 11-year-old relative to drive herself to school in a stolen rental car while he rode along.

The Lake County News-Sun reports that employees at a Round Lake Park elementary school saw the girl pull up to the school’s drop-off point on Jan. 9.

She and a 9-year-old girl who was in the back seat exited the car. Police say 31-year-old Khafilu Oshodi of Round Lake then moved into the driver’s seat and drove away. He’s wanted on two counts of child endangerment and driving with a suspended license.

Police Chief George Filenko says the drop-off area is very busy and the incident could’ve “resulted in any number of tragic scenarios” if the child lost control.

Information from: Lake County News-Sun, http://newssun.chicagotribune.com/

