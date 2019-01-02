Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Indiana man charged with neglect after toddler shoots sister

January 2, 2019 4:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man has been charged with felony neglect after police say a 3-year-old boy fatally shot his 4-year-old sister with the suspect’s gun.

Sixty-three-year-old Darrell Marberry of East Chicago was arrested last week and is being held in the Lake County Jail pending extradition to Boone County, northwest of Indianapolis.

Lebanon police have said Izabella-Marie Helem was being cared for by her grandmother Nov. 29 when her brother found a handgun and shot the girl in the head. She died five days later .

Police said Marberry left the handgun on the floor under a couch on the morning of the shooting. Marberry is the ex-husband of the grandmother and had been sleeping on the couch.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Online court records don’t list an attorney who can comment on Marberry’s behalf.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

New sailors celebrate graduating Navy bootcamp

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address