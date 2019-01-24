Listen Live Sports

Insanity defense planned in gruesome Indiana slaying

January 24, 2019
 
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Attorneys for an Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body plan to argue he was insane at the time.

The (Louisville, Kentucky) Courier-Journal reports court documents show two psychiatrists will examine 37-year-old Joseph Oberhansley to determine whether he was legally insane. The same psychiatrists are required to testify at his trial, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 19.

Prosecutors say Oberhansley broke into the Jeffersonville home of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton in September 2014, raped her, fatally stabbed her and ate parts of her body. He’s charged with murder, burglary and rape.

A judge ruled in November that Oberhansley was competent to stand trial following a 21-month stay at a state psychiatric hospital.

Information from: Courier Journal

