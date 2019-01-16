Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Judge dismisses felony in officer’s beating of naked woman

January 16, 2019 8:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has dismissed a felony charge against a Detroit police corporal in the beating of a naked, combative woman who prosecutors say was having a mental breakdown inside an emergency room triage unit.

The Detroit News reports 36th District Court Judge Cylenthia Miller dismissed the misconduct in office charge Tuesday against 47-year-old Dewayne Jones. He still faces a misdemeanor assault and battery charge.

Miller says the woman was “completely out of control” and Jones “had the presence of mind” to get control of her.

Defense attorney Pamella Szydlak says Jones “tried to de-escalate the situation” while the woman spat and tried to bite him. She said Jones “had no choice” but to use force.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A video posted in August on WJBK-TV’s website shows the 29-year-old unarmed woman being punched about a dozen times at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct search and rescue training

Today in History

1977: President Carter pardons draft dodgers