Judge sees no reason to delay Los Angeles teachers strike

January 10, 2019 2:10 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has found no reason to delay an expected teachers strike against the nation’s second-largest school district.

Superior Court Judge Mary H. Strobel ruled Thursday on the issue of whether United Teachers Los Angeles had given legally proper notice of a strike to the Los Angeles Unified School District.

After the ruling, the district said it’s willing to negotiate “around the clock” to avoid a walkout.

The union initially set the strike to begin Thursday but delayed it until Monday while awaiting the court ruling.

A strike by the district’s 35,000 teachers would affect 640,000 students.

