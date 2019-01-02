Listen Live Sports

Karate skills help woman, 22, capture burglary suspect

January 2, 2019 6:12 pm
 
NEMACOLIN, Pa. (AP) — A woman’s 10 years of karate lessons are being credited with helping her subdue a man suspected of breaking into her western Pennsylvania home just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Deborah Hughes tells the Washington Observer-Reporter she was saying goodbye to guests at her home in Nemacolin when she noticed someone inside the home of her 22-year-old college student daughter Hannah Hughes across the street.

Hannah Hughes says she watched 19-year-old Edward William Staley of Carmichaels throw mud and rocks on her father’s truck before she seized him by the hair and flipped him to the ground.

Police say Staley grabbed Hannah’s throat, causing red marks and scratches.

Staley has been charged with burglary, trespassing, assault and other offenses.

Court officials say he doesn’t have a defense lawyer listed.

Information from: Observer-Reporter, http://www.observer-reporter.com

