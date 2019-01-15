Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Kentucky teen pleads guilty to killing stepmother

January 15, 2019 10:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky teenager faces a recommended 15-year sentence for killing her stepmother and stealing her car.

News outlets report 17-year-old Jenna Oakley pleaded guilty Monday in Boyle Circuit Court to first-degree manslaughter in the death of 52-year-old Rhonda Oakley.

Prosecutor Richie Bottoms said the charge was amended down from murder. She also pleaded guilty to theft.

Rhonda Oakley’s body was found Sept. 1, 2016 in her Danville home by her 13-year-old son. Jenna Oakley was found two days later with the car in New Mexico.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Her lawyer pushed unsuccessfully to move her case back into juvenile court. Now her sentencing is set for Feb. 22.

The victim’s husband and teen’s father, Phillip Oakley, said he thinks her recommended sentence is too short.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris