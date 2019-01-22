Listen Live Sports

Lawsuit filed over fatal shooting at Kentucky high school

January 22, 2019 5:24 pm
 
BENTON, Ky. (AP) — The estate of a girl killed and three other students wounded in a shooting at a Kentucky high school have filed suit against the school district and school officials, the teenage suspect and his mother and stepfather.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Marshall County Circuit Court alleges school system employees knew or should’ve known of suspect Gabe Parker’s “dangerous propensities” and didn’t monitor or prevent his actions. It says employees failed to comply with school safety regulations, resulting in the January 2018 shooting.

The school superintendent declined comment.

The lawsuit was filed by the family of Bailey Holt, one of two students killed, and three of the eleven others hurt.

Parker was indicted as an adult on two murder charges and 14 assault charges. The judge in the case entered a not guilty plea on Parker’s behalf.

