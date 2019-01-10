Listen Live Sports

Lawyer: Man denies involvement in killing of Houston girl

January 10, 2019 12:02 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — A lawyer for a man accused in a drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old Houston girl says he denies any involvement in the attack.

Attorney Lisa Andrews said after a court hearing Thursday that her client, Larry D. Woodruffe, says he wasn’t in the SUV that opened fire on the car carrying Jazmine Barnes, her sisters and mother on Dec. 30.

Andrews filed a motion seeking to have Woodruffe’s trial moved out of Houston, saying social media posts and comments investigators have made could prevent him from getting a fair trial in the city. Prosecutors called the motion premature.

Prosecutors have filed capital murder charges against Woodruffe and the man suspected of driving the SUV.

Authorities initially believed the shooter was white, based on what Jazmine’s family told them, but a tip led to the arrests of the two defendants, who are both black.

