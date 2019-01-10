Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
...

Louisiana police officer fatally shot while leaving for work

January 10, 2019 1:19 pm
 
1 min read
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A recently graduated Louisiana police officer has been fatally shot as she was in uniform leaving for work on the night shift.

Officer Chateri Payne, who had graduated from the police academy Nov. 16, died within hours of being shot outside a home Wednesday night, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond said Thursday during a livestreamed news conference.

Raymond said Payne had been shot multiple times but he could not say where she was hit. He couldn’t provide her age or say whether the home was hers.

“There was a child located at the residence,” Raymond said. “We do not know what the child may or may not have been witness to.”

It’s too early to know the motive and a witness detained for questioning Wednesday was not arrested, he said.

“Many of her classmates were with us at the hospital, obviously having a difficult time with this,” he said. “Though I did not know her well, she was a very professional officer, very fit, very intelligent. Her classmates spoke very highly of her.”

Police have some information about a possible suspect but nothing certain enough to release, he said.

“Since we’re not sure exactly who the suspect is at this point, or suspects, we’re going to assume that there’s possibly suspects at large that could be armed,” he said.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

