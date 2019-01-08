Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man, 18, accused of trying to poison his mother with bleach

January 8, 2019 2:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man accused of trying to poison his mother by pouring bleach in her drink said he did it to make her sick, but didn’t want her to die.

WKYT-TV reports 18-year-old Justin Adkins was arrested Sunday. He was charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence and first-degree wanton endangerment.

The station quotes Kentucky State Police as saying Adkins’ mother told them her son had tried to poison her. The report also said a trooper could smell bleach in the drink.

According to an arrest citation, troopers say Adkins said he poured “only a little bit” of bleach into his mother’s drink in an attempt to make her sick, but “did not want her to die.” WKYT-TV did not say if he had a lawyer who could comment.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WKYT-TV, http://www.wkyt.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane