Man accused in dismemberment now faces murder charge

January 3, 2019 10:07 am
 
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of dismembering a woman in his western Michigan apartment has been charged with murder in her death.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jared Chance was charged last month with mutilating a dead body and concealing a death after the remains of 31-year-old Ashley Young were found on Dec. 2 at a Grand Rapids apartment building. The Kent County prosecutor’s office on Wednesday issued charges of open murder and tampering with evidence.

The Associated Press sent an email Thursday seeking comment from Chance’s lawyer.

Young, of Kalamazoo County’s Oshtemo Township, had traveled to Grand Rapids and was last seen alive Nov. 29.

Chance’s parents, who live in the western Michigan community of Holland, are accused of not informing police about what happened . They’ve denied wrongdoing.

