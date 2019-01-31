Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Man accused of livestreamed sex assault is arrested, charged

January 31, 2019 1:25 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman who captured the apparent attack on Facebook Live has been arrested and charged with forcible sodomy.

News outlets report Atlanta police say 34-year-old Dominique Williams surrendered to police Tuesday. Williams is accused of assaulting the woman this month at the crowded Opera Atlanta nightclub, where the woman had been livestreaming herself dancing.

The woman can be seen in the video shouting for help in a slurred voice and repeatedly screaming “stop.” Police spokesman Jarius Daugherty says the video “appears to show a woman being sexually assaulted.” Some entertainers subsequently announced they canceled or moved upcoming club shows.

Williams’ attorney, Shequel Ross, has told Rolling Out that his client denies sexually assaulting or drugging the woman. Williams remained jailed as of Wednesday night.

