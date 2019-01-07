Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man arraigned from hospital bed in crash that killed Mummers

January 7, 2019 5:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man who apparently stabbed himself before driving into an SUV in Philadelphia, killing three people, has been arraigned from his hospital bed on homicide charges.

Bail was set at $1.75 million for 29-year-old Keith Campbell after Monday’s arraignment.

Witnesses told police Campbell crossed the median into oncoming traffic while speeding before crashing into the SUV Wednesday.

Two of the three killed were members of a string band that had performed in the annual New Year’s Day Mummers Parade. A fourth person suffered a broken pelvis and other injuries.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Campbell, of Bear, Delaware, is charged with three counts of homicide by vehicle in the deaths of Dennis Palandro Jr., Joseph Ferry and Kelly Wiseley. He also faces one count of aggravated assault and related charges.

No attorney was listed for Campbell in online court documents.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument