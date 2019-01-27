Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man arrested in Indianapolis bar shooting that wounded 5

January 27, 2019 3:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say they’ve arrested a man in connection with a bar shooting that wounded five people.

Police announced Sunday that they arrested 38-year-old Dejuan Brown. He faces preliminary charges of two counts of aggravated battery and three counts of felony battery.

Police say detectives learned that Brown was involved in a disturbance at the Brotherman Tavern and was removed by security but he returned around 2 a.m. Saturday and began firing, wounding three men and two women ranging in age from 35 to 57.

Authorities say all of the victims are expected to survive and that two have been released from the hospital.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

It wasn’t immediately clear if Brown has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.