Man charged in deadly suburban Chicago mall shooting

January 25, 2019 1:23 pm
 
ORLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a suburban Chicago mall.

Orland Park police said Friday that prosecutors have charged Jakharr Williams, of University Park, with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Police say their investigation continues and Williams will have a bond hearing Friday afternoon.

Williams was arrested Wednesday in connection with Monday’s fatal shooting of 18-year-old Javon Britten, of Richton Park, at Orland Square Mall. Williams’ arrest warrant carried a homicide charge, but the weapons charge was the only charge prosecutors had approved as of Friday afternoon.

Police say Britten was shot in the center of the mall and ran away before collapsing outside of a clothing store. A bystander suffered a graze wound.

