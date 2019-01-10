Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man charged over fatal punch in dog walker dispute

January 10, 2019 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police have charged a 24-year-old man with throwing a punch to the head that led to the death of another dog walker.

Matthew Oropeza surrendered to police Thursday. He’s charged with involuntary manslaughter, simple assault and reckless endangerment of another person.

Police say 38-year-old Drew Justice and his fiancee were walking their Shih Tzu at Gold Star Park around 9 p.m. Saturday when Justice asked Oropeza not to let his unleashed dog run free.

Police say Oropeza became angry and punched Justice in the face, causing him to fall backward and hit his head on the ground.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Justice was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No attorney information is available for Oropeza.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oldest World War II veteran in US laid to rest

Today in History

2003: Columbia space shuttle takes off on last mission