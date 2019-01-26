Listen Live Sports

Man clings to moving SUV in rage episode caught on video

January 26, 2019 6:45 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — State police say they were called to the Massachusetts Turnpike because a man was clinging to the hood of a moving SUV in an apparent road rage episode, some of which was caught on video .

Massachusetts State Police responded to Interstate 90 westbound in Weston on Friday, where witnesses had gotten the SUV to stop.

Police say that 37-year-old Mark Fitzgerald and 65-year-old Richard Kamrowski got into a minor crash, and that Kamrowski got onto Fitzgerald’s SUV.

Police say Fitzgerald traveled at speeds as high as 70 miles per hour, stopping and accelerating when Kamrowski didn’t get off.

Fitzgerald, of Lynn, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and other violations. Kamrowski, of Framingham, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Kamrowski told WBZ-TV he was trying to keep Fitzgerald from leaving the scene.

It’s unclear whether either man has a lawyer to speak for the. Neither was injured.

