Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man driving when Missouri boy was fatally shot gets 15 years

January 23, 2019 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who was driving a vehicle when a passenger started shooting at a Missouri home, killing a sleeping 3-year-old boy, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

KMBC reports 26-year-old SirTerry Stevenson pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and three other charges in the May 2015 death of Amorian Hale.

Investigators say Stevenson was driving a vehicle when a passenger fired at a Kansas City home where the boy’s family lived. Bullets from an assault-style rifle struck the house. The boy was struck in the head and died instantly.

The passenger who fired the shot, Dominique Marchbanks, was sentenced to life plus 165 years in prison in December 2018.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Two adults and three other children in the home were not injured.

___

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service