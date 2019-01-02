Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man drowns when wheelchair falls into backyard swimming pool

January 2, 2019 9:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Officials in Florida say a 68-year-old man drowned on New Year’s Eve when his wheelchair fell into a backyard swimming pool.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Terry Chambers was unresponsive when he was found in the water on Monday afternoon. His 64-year-old wife Judy Burns and 61-year-old caretaker Steve Miller were at the home at the time, but authorities say they were unable to rescue him.

The newspaper reports Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies attempted multiple life-saving efforts, but Chambers died.

Sheriff’s officials said they don’t consider the death to be suspicious. An investigation continues.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

New sailors celebrate graduating Navy bootcamp

Today in History

1815: Jackson receives victory in Battle of New Orleans