Man killed in eastern Idaho avalanche

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say one person has died after an avalanche in eastern Idaho near the Wyoming border Friday afternoon.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell says three adults were riding snowmobiles in the Cabin Creek area on Fog Mountain near Victor, Idaho, when the avalanche occurred on Friday.

A man was overcome by the slide and the two others in the group were able to summon help. But they were not able to revive him.

Tommy Hawkins, of Layton, Utah, died, his sister Angela Spencer told the East Idaho News. Hawkins was a former resident of Victor and a Teton High School graduate, she said.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says the risk of avalanche is high right now, and back country travelers and recreationists should use extreme caution.

An avalanche also buried a snowmobiler in southeastern Utah and officials are still searching for him.

