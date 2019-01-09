Listen Live Sports

Man pleads guilty to making 8-year-old send explicit photos

January 9, 2019 8:41 am
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Court documents say a Virginia man faces at least 15 years in prison after talking an 8-year-old girl into sending him sexually explicit photos and videos.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that 31-year-old Leedente Darrell Brown pleaded guilty on Monday to producing child pornography and will be sentenced in April.

Court documents show the girl’s mother called police to report a suspicious man outside her daughter’s window in August 2017.

Investigators determined they had been trading messages for months, and the girl thought they were in a romantic relationship. He told the girl he was 21 and a police officer, and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Brown told detectives he wanted to have a sexual relationship with the girl.

His public defender declined to comment to the newspaper.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

