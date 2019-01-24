Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Man smashes California motorist’s windshield with fist

January 24, 2019 5:04 pm
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities are looking for a man who jumped onto the hood of a woman’s car and smashed her windshield with his fist in a case of apparent road rage.

The Anaheim Police Department says video of the Tuesday afternoon attack was recorded from inside the car and posted on social media.

A department statement says the 34-year-old woman noticed a white Jeep Liberty or Cherokee following her erratically.

The Jeep driver then drove in front of the victim’s vehicle, forced her to stop and then climbed onto the hood of her car and smashed the windshield. The man then got back in his Jeep and drove away.

Police say the victim reported she had never seen the assailant before and the attack was unprovoked.

