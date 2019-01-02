Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

McDonald’s customer charged with battering workers

January 2, 2019 4:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A man is under arrest after authorities say he grabbed the shirt of a Florida McDonald’s employee and tried to pull her over a counter.

The employee responded by punching the customer several times in the face at the St. Petersburg restaurant on Monday.

A witness who posted video on Facebook says the fight started when the customer asked for a straw.

St. Petersburg police say the video shows Daniel Taylor grabbing Yasmine James’ shirt. James responded by hitting him several times.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Police say Taylor is charged with two counts of simple battery for grabbing James and for kicking another worker in the stomach as he was being escorted out.

Taylor is white and James is black.

Taylor is being represented by the public defender’s office, which didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

New sailors celebrate graduating Navy bootcamp

Today in History

1815: Jackson receives victory in Battle of New Orleans