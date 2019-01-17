Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Mental evaluation ordered for mom accused of killing kids

January 17, 2019 4:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has ordered the mental evaluation of a woman charged in the fatal shooting of her two daughters.

The Washington Post reported last week that the judge ordered the evaluation of competency to stand trial for 33-year-old Veronica Youngblood after she refused to attend court Friday. Youngblood’s defense attorney, Dawn Butorac, said at the Friday hearing that Youngblood also has attempted to kill herself and has been speaking incoherently about the case.

Youngblood is charged with murder in the 2018 slaying of her 5-year-old daughter, Brooklynn, and her teenage daughter, whose identity hasn’t been released. Police haven’t released a motive in the August slaying. At the time, Youngblood and her husband had recently divorced and were fighting over the custody of the children.

___

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in a live-fire exercise aboard ship

Today in History

1946: Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, predecessor to CIA