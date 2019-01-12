Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Michigan police arrest 2 in soldier’s New Year’s Eve slaying

January 12, 2019 1:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police in southern Michigan have arrested two suspects in the New Year’s Eve slaying of a soldier who was fatally shot while on leave.

The St. Joseph Township Police Department said Saturday that the suspects were arrested in 23-year-old Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III’s killing after authorities received a tip.

Police said no additional information, including the suspects’ names, will be released until they are arraigned.

Berrien County Prosecutor Mike Sepic will release more information Monday.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Hassel was shot Dec. 31 while visiting his family for the holidays. He died at a hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hassel’s obituary says he enlisted in the Army in 2015 and was recently promoted to sergeant. He and his wife, Spc. Kemia Martin, have one son.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell