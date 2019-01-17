Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Mississippi man arrested later dies, officers investigated

January 17, 2019 4:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Officers at a Mississippi police department are accused of fatally injuring a man while taking him into custody.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis told news outlets on Wednesday that allegations shared online have prompted the department to investigate the death of George Robinson. Davis says Robinson was arrested Sunday night on a misdemeanor charge and released, with the expectation that he would return to court. He later died. It’s unclear what charge he was arrested on.

Davis says Robinson was arrested while officers were searching for suspects in the fatal shooting of an area pastor. He declined to specify how many officers were involved or release their identities. He says no official complaints have been filed, so the involved officers won’t be placed on leave during the investigation.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in a live-fire exercise aboard ship

Today in History

1946: Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, predecessor to CIA