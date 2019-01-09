Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Mother found dead after missing Christmas gift opening

January 9, 2019 2:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The mother of slain pregnant woman whose body was found on Christmas Day says she began to worry as her grandchildren opened gifts because she couldn’t reach their mother in Kansas.

Prosecutors alleged this week that 31-year-old Jenna Schafer was fatally shot as part of a contract killing. Two suspects have been arrested .

Tonya Cullen is raising her 10- and 11-year-old granddaughters and says Schafer had planned to watch the girls open their gifts through Facebook Messenger.

The family made several frantic calls before learning Schafer had been found dead in a trailer in Junction City.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Mashaun Baker and Dion Green are charged with capital murder in the case. Prosecutors haven’t said how the men may have known Schafer or what prompted the killing.

Cullen says Schafer was “trying to clean herself up and make things better for her girls.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: Pentagon is dedicated in Virginia