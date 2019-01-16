Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Mother not celebrating death of daughter’s convicted killer

January 16, 2019 2:30 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma woman says she isn’t celebrating the death of the man convicted of killing her 8-year-old daughter, but she remains hopeful the child’s body will eventually be found.

Shannon Hazen said Wednesday that she forgave “a nameless, faceless predator a decade ago” after her daughter, Kirsten, was presumed dead. The girl disappeared in 1997, but suspect Anthony Palma wasn’t arrested until DNA linked him to the crime in 2015.

Palma was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to life without parole. Prison officials say he was killed in his cell on Friday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Hazen says she’s praying for Palma’s family.

Prison officials say Palma’s cellmate, convicted killer Raymond Pillado, is suspected in Palma’s death. Palma’s body has been sent to the state medical examiner.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

U.S. News

The Associated Press

