Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Mugger attacks senior who was a kickboxing champ, loses TKO

January 3, 2019 3:51 pm
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mugger picked the wrong senior citizen to attack.

The Palm Beach Post reports 68-year-old Steve Shepherd was limping to his car last week, a pulled muscle impairing his stride, when a mugger hit him in the head with a bottle and demanded his cellphone.

Bad choice.

Shepherd is a five-time world kickboxing champ. Though retired 18 years, he’s been training to become the oldest professional fighter. He has a March bout scheduled.

Shepherd threw a right cross to the attacker’s head, and then smashed a hook to his ribs, crumpling him. Bystanders interceded and the man escaped. Shepherd suffered a ruptured eardrum, a cut and bruise.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office says security video shows the attacker is about 20 and had prowled the area for hours, seeking a victim.

