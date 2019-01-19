Listen Live Sports

N Carolina university, group argue over race in admissions

January 19, 2019 2:34 pm
 
< a min read
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s flagship public university is defending its use of race in admitting students and wants a lawsuit filed against it by a group representing past and potential applicants and parents dismissed.

The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill filed written arguments in federal court Friday, as did lawyers for the organization called Students for Fair Admissions that sued in 2014.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the plaintiffs contend the university’s practices are unconstitutional and fail to comply with U.S. Supreme Court guidance. The group’s brief says UNC-Chapel Hill uses race “mechanically” to ensure admission to the “vast majority of underrepresented minorities.”

UNC-Chapel Hill says its admissions policies and practices comply with the letter and spirit of the law, and the school has a longstanding commitment to diversity.

