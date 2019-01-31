Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

N Carolina university head leaves after Confederacy tiff

January 31, 2019 12:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The head of the country’s oldest public university is saying goodbye to the North Carolina campus she’s leaving after a tiff over a Confederate monument.

Carol Folt spent Thursday comparing herself to college seniors looking beyond graduation to life’s new chapter. She joked during her last trustees meeting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill that she feels like she’s graduating early.

Folt planned to leave in May, but the state university governing board forced her out early because she unilaterally ordered the removal of the stone base that formerly featured the statue of a Confederate soldier. The metal soldier was torn down last summer by protesters who said the monument was a racist symbol.

News outlets report Folt said Thursday she’s “at peace” with her decision.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Panther paratroopers conduct sunset static line jump

Today in History

1985: Reagan Doctrine is announced

Get our daily newsletter.