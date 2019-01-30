Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

New Jersey trial in slayings of 3 women set for April

January 30, 2019 6:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been ordered to stand trial in April in the murders of three women and the attempted murder of a fourth.

NJ.com reports that an Essex County judge denied a defense motion Wednesday to split the case against 22-year-old Khalil Wheeler-Weaver into separate trials.

Prosecutors allege that he killed 20-year-old Sarah Butler, 33-year-old Joanne Brown and 19-year-old Robin West in 2016. They also accuse him of trying to kill another woman that year.

Wheeler-Weaver has pleaded not guilty.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The defense argued that it would be prejudicial for jurors to hear evidence from all four crimes before deciding on any one count. But the judge ruled a single trial would allow prosecutors to establish a common scheme or motive for the killings.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines relax following disaster relief exercise

Today in History

1937: FDR announces plan to expand Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.