Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Officials: Florida woman killed, dismembered boyfriend in RV

January 26, 2019 4:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida woman killed his boyfriend, dismembered his body in a camper trailer and drove it two hours away, covering up the crime for months.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 47-year-old Penny Rebecca Pospisil on Friday on charges of second-degree murder and mutilation of a dead body.

Authorities say 55-year-old Anthony Mitchell died of blunt force trauma in August after he started living with Pospisil in an RV village in Lake Panasoffkee, northwest of Orlando. Neighbors noticed a bad smell coming from the trailer.

In September, Pospisil drove the vehicle to Melbourne, where people also noticed a smell.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Melbourne police discovered Mitchell’s body on Dec. 30 after a well-being check in the campground. Police began investigating with Sumter County authorities, leading them to the Friday arrest near Melbourne.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|1 AFA Breakfast Series: Capitol Hill...
2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.