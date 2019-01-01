Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Officials: Man fatally shot during struggle with deputy

January 1, 2019 5:02 pm
 
DENTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man was fatally shot during a struggle in which he tried to take a sheriff’s deputy’s gun.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies responded to a disturbance call in the Denton area on Tuesday morning. When one deputy encountered a man, officials say they began to fight and the man tried to take the deputy’s gun. During a struggle, officials say the man was shot and killed.

Officials say the deputy was treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation and the deputy will be on administrative detail until it’s complete.

Officials didn’t release the names of the deputy or man. Capt. Cory Mann said both were white.

