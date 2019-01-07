Listen Live Sports

Officials: Teacher vandalized park to ruin principal’s party

January 7, 2019 8:05 pm
 
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida substitute teacher accused of spreading human feces on tables and grills at a park where a principal was set to host a birthday party told deputies she was “displeased” with how the principal was handling a professional issue.

News outlets report that a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report says Phillippi Shores Elementary School substitute teacher Heather Carpenter told deputies she spread the feces Dec. 1 to disrupt the birthday party Principal Allison Foster had planned for her daughter.

Damage to the park totaled more than $2,300, including grills and tables that had to be replaced.

Forty-two-year-old Carpenter was charged with damaging property and criminal mischief. The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports Carpenter didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday.

Carpenter is pleading not guilty, according to court documents.

